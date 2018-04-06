Man already wanted for robbery arrested in separate case

Police were on the lookout for a man caught on camera after he allegedly robbed a store at the Micronesia Mall. But, he was already being held in prison. 21 year old Reynold Jay John is charged with 2nd degree robbery.

It was reported at the Micronesia Mall's Game Stop last month.

Investigators say following the alleged incident, the suspect was arrested for a separate burglary. He was being held at the Hagatna Detention Facility.

Police say that's where he admitted to the robbery.