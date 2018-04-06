Multiple trials for GHURA board members

It appears there will be multiple trials for the former Guam Housing and Urban Renewal Board members charged with holding secret meetings and violating the Open Government Law.

In a decision and order issued late Thursday, Judge Anita Sukola grants severance for Deanne Torre and John Ilao.

This means they won't face the same jury as co-defendants David Sablan, Cecile Suda, Rosie Blas, and Roland Selvidge.

They were indicted with GHURA Executive Director Michael Duenas, who recently entered a plea agreement with the government for conspiracy as a misdemeanor.

For Duenas' remaining charges to be dismissed, he must cooperate with the government and testify against his co-defendants.

As reported, the group is accused of meeting for "working sessions" to determine how they'd vote during meetings, including how they'd facilitate the award of millions in tax credits under the Low-Income Housing Tax Credit Program.

A follow up hearing is set for May 23rd at 9am.