Multiple trials for GHURA board members - KUAM.com-KUAM News: On Air. Online. On Demand.

Multiple trials for GHURA board members

Posted: Apr 06, 2018 4:01 PM Updated:

It appears there will be multiple trials for the former Guam Housing and Urban Renewal Board members charged with holding secret meetings and violating the Open Government Law.

In a decision and order issued late Thursday, Judge Anita Sukola grants severance for Deanne Torre and John Ilao.

This means they won't face the same jury as co-defendants David Sablan, Cecile Suda, Rosie Blas, and Roland Selvidge.

They were indicted with GHURA Executive Director Michael Duenas, who recently entered a plea agreement with the government for conspiracy as a misdemeanor.

For Duenas' remaining charges to be dismissed, he must cooperate with the government and testify against his co-defendants.

As reported, the group is accused of meeting for "working sessions" to determine how they'd vote during meetings, including how they'd facilitate the award of millions in tax credits under the Low-Income Housing Tax Credit Program.

A follow up hearing is set for May 23rd at 9am.

  • NEWS HEADLINESMore>>

  • Holi Festival is Saturday in Tamuning

    Holi Festival is Saturday in Tamuning

    It's a festival of colors and love. Holi Festival 2018 is all set for this Saturday at the Guam Greyhound Park in Tamuning. Participants can expect a day of entertainment, games, food, and more. Ranjna Dewan, Event Organizer, said, "This is something thatMore >>
    It's a festival of colors and love. Holi Festival 2018 is all set for this Saturday at the Guam Greyhound Park in Tamuning. Participants can expect a day of entertainment, games, food, and more. Ranjna Dewan, Event Organizer, said, "This is something thatMore >>

  • Phase II of Tumon streetlight project completed

    Phase II of Tumon streetlight project completed

    It's lit in Tumon, thanks to the Tumon Bay Streetlight Rehabilitation Project. Phase II was completed and the switch was flipped across GVB & Proa. The $1.8 million project is an effort to repair longstanding streetlight issues, lighting up the streets toMore >>
    It's lit in Tumon, thanks to the Tumon Bay Streetlight Rehabilitation Project. Phase II was completed and the switch was flipped across GVB & Proa. The $1.8 million project is an effort to repair longstanding streetlight issues, lighting up the streets toMore >>

  • Splash Bar and Cafe opens in Tumon

    Splash Bar and Cafe opens in Tumon

    There's a new venue making big waves in Tumon. The grand opening was held last night for the new Splash Bar and Cafe. UnderWater World Director Jeff Schindler told KUAM News, "It's our new lounge venue that we're doing in our second floor gallery area, anMore >>
    There's a new venue making big waves in Tumon. The grand opening was held last night for the new Splash Bar and Cafe. UnderWater World Director Jeff Schindler told KUAM News, "It's our new lounge venue that we're doing in our second floor gallery area, anMore >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly