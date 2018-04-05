Has Governor Calvo changed his mind about the military buildup?

There are some big developments in the foreign worker crisis, as hundreds of H2B visa petitions have received final approval. The approval falls under the 2018 National Defense Authorization Act. So, does the progress change Governor Eddie Calvo's mind about the military realignment?

Governor Calvo is calling it great news, saying, "At this point we have 333 approvals all through PHC corporation which is doing work at AAFB. So it falls in line with the authorization through the NDAA." Calvo, last month, supported PHC Corporations applications to USCIS seeking the more than 300 workers for military related projects.

It's a next step to the end of the construction labor woes. This also comes after District Court Chief Judge Frances Tydingco-Gatewood granted a motion for class certification. The ruling applies to companies whose petitions for temporary foreign workers were denied or were set for denial. They are now part of the group of companies who won their lawsuit that requires the USCIS to revert back to a policy where petitions were routinely approved based on "temporary need."

"We do anticipate these contractors putting out a petition for H2B workers and these are outside the gate type projects. Some of them education related, some for building housing units and residential building and also I think we have one on infrastructure on wastewater in our southern area so we anticipate movement of these petitions," he said.

The contractors sued after an apparent policy change beginning in 2016, where nearly 100% of H2B applications were denied. The federal government has appealed the ruling, but that's not stopping the progress.

Calvo saying he will work with the White House, the Department of Defense and Homeland Security, and press the feds to have all future H2B petitions come through his office.

When asked if the revelation changes his position with the military buildup, the island's chief executive said, "At this point we are looking at the One Guam approach, and its good we are getting these workers for the military base that hopefully will alleviate some pressures to get some of our American workers into projects outside the gate. But, again I believe if the federal government believes its necessary to bring in foreign workers for the military bases then I do believe we should also have that same standing for us in the military community.

"So until we see fairness and what I see is discrimination at this point, I can't be in wholehearted support of the moves that have been made so far in terms of the four pillars and the One Guam approach."