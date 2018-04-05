UOG students hosting forum on layoffs and furloughs

UOG Administrative Law Students are hosting a free forum Friday to talk policy. The topic: reductions in the workforce, layoffs, and furloughs.

Grace Donaldson, a Master's student explains it's not a debate but an informative Q&A with public officials, said, "We simply want to say what will be the impact on government employees who in turn will impact the economy of Guam and what are the processes they need to learn that's what this forum is about."

The event will take place from 5:30 to 7:30pm at UOG's School of Business and Public Administration.