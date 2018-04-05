Leonard Martinez arrested for home invasion

A 41-year-old man is under arrest charged with forcing himself into a Harmon home on Tuesday.

Leonard John Martinez allegedly pushed through the front door, shoving it open and prompting the victim to fall to the floor.

The victim reportedly ran into the bedroom and locked the door behind him.

As Martinez banged on the door, he allegedly yelled "If you open this door, I'll kill you. I'll send my boyfriend to shoot you."

Martinez faces charges of home invasion, burglary, criminal trespass, and harassment.