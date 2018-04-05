Suspect in custody for Andersen AFB homicide

A suspect taken into custody on Andersen Air Force Base could be facing murder charges. Military investigators confirm they received the autopsy report for Airman First Class Bradley Hale. He was found dead from an apparent stab wound on the Air Force Base more than a week ago.

Now, that his death has been ruled a homicide, investigators are reportedly keeping the suspect confined. However, no word on how soon charges could be filed against the unidentified suspect.

Authorities also have yet to say if they've determined a possible motive.