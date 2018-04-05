Yigo mayor unloads on illegal dumpers

"Guam is a paradise tainted with illegal dumping", according to the mayor of Yigo, who says they finally have the money to clean up.

Trash missing the bins, dumped on her driveway. Sharron Torres has been calling EPA, and the Yigo Mayor's Office to clean up the two abandoned cars and trash in front of her home. Mayor Rudy Matanane said, "It is dangerous for the kids I see children playing in and around here, there's broken glass, the vehicle back there was burned and the fire department had to come and put it out."

She remembers when one car caught fire. A safety hazard with no response, saying, "They always keep saying they don't have the funds, but as far as abandoned vehicles are concerned GovGuam has a lot of property why can't they open up an area and allow people to dump their cars there instead of dumping on the side of the road."

The mayor says they found funds this week to clean up other abandoned cars dumped past Andersen Gate across Manhita Farm. It's work they'll start as early as Friday, noting, "We're going to be picking up the trash that consists of the couches, the tires, the vehicles, we're pretty lucky we have monies that came from EPA to get rid of these vehicles."

A problem he admits is widespread in his village, adding, "A lot of our residents seem to think that this is only the government's problem but this is our problem. It endangers our health this stinky stuff ain't good for your body."

Lots and lots of trash accumulates in Yigo. Mayor Matanane hopes to clean some of it up this weekend. But will that be enough to stop the dumping? "This is not having pride, guys," he said, "you're letting us down doing this."

It's pride he says should encourage residents to keep Yigo clean.