Public transit rider critical of GovGuam's service

If you're a bus rider, how has your experience been? For one commuter, the ride has been more than just bumpy. After experiencing many issues with the Guam Regional Transit Authority and being turned away, he's speaking out.

For one local bus rider and his family, the journey with Guam Regional Transit Authority has not been very pleasant. Dededo resident, Curtis George, and his family rely on the transit system as their main source of transportation. But George says he's had numerous issues with GRTA and their management.

And after being denied any resolution by the agency, he's opening up about his experience. "My mother-in-law, she's disabled, and when she calls for para, it's always booked," he explained.

"Para", as in the paratransit service, which is eligible for ADA certified passengers, and for those who are determined eligible under certain circumstances. George says that his mother-in-law is both physically and mentally impaired, which is why he has continuously tried to make a reservation.

"They say you have to call two days ahead, but every time we always call two days ahead, they say it's always booked or we'll call you back," he said, frustrated. "As soon as we get the call back, they say it's full."

Even recounting a recent situation, where his family had used paratransit to a destination and then denied pick up after. And he's made more than six complaints to the GRTA office, but the responses he's received haven't been any more helpful.

"GRT's manager...every time I call in, he tells me 'Don't give problems to us. You know you're bringing us problems.,'" he said.

George feels that he and his family are now being discriminated by GRTA, because of an initial complaint made to management by his father-in-law.

But overall, he's concerned for his family, especially with the transit system's current conditions. "If you see it, there's no shelter here. No bathroom at all," he stated. And even with the recent increase in buses, the riding experience has not improved.

In fact, he says break-downs happen often, noting, "Every week, two of the buses end up breaking down. Sometimes we're stuck."

Ultimately, he just wants something to be done about GRTA, telling KUAM News, "I care about people. So if the manager says he's doing a good job, I believe he's not. The government needs to look at this."

It was just last month that the department appeared before Legislature for an oversight hearing.

GRTA officials have chosen not to comment at this time.