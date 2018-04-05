Harmon supermarket robbed of more than $12,000 in corned beef

Cases of Ox and Palm were apparently flying off the shelves. While it's a wildly popular canned meat here on island, that wasn't the case at 7-Day Supermarket in Harmon. So... here's the beef?

$12,600 in canned meat - mostly Ox and Palm Corned Beef - was reportedly stolen from 7-Day Supermarket in Harmon. Two men are now under arrest charged with theft of property held in trust and theft of property by receiving.

According to court documents, the store's owner was tipped off on the thefts. An employee reported warehouse manager Edwin Ocampo had taken 12 cases of corned beef and 2 cases of mackerel and gave those items to former employee Lacinto Namio. Those items totaled over $1,300.

When interviewed by police, Ocampo reportedly confessed to the crime - admitting that Namio asked him for money, but he didn't have any...that's why he gave him the cases of canned meat instead.

Though he denied stealing more than the 12 cases of canned meat, Ocampo apparently gave himself away. Court documents state he tried to tell police the remaining cases were transferred to another store - that's why they were unaccounted for. Police, however, never told him what other items were allegedly missing.

When asked how he knew, Ocampo said several cases of Ox and Palm Corned Beef had gone missing months ago. He said he was accused in those thefts, as well.

This wouldn't be the first case of the corned beef crook. Just last month, Peter Junior Nand and Frankie Roberto were charged with retail theft. The pair allegedly stole $400 worth of Ox and Palm and tried to sell the canned meat for $50 a case.

KUAM files show they were stopped thanks to a quick thinking store employee who took down their license plate as they tried to get away.