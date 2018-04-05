Drugs and tobacco stopped from entering into prison

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KUAM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.
Drugs and tobacco. Corrections officers stopping those items from being smuggled into the prison today.
DepCor leaders confirming an attempt was made to throw a package containing eight round containers of chewing tobacco and a small bag with the drug, ICE, into the facility.
The items were found near dome housing units.
An inmate who investigators believe is the recipient of the contraband is being questioned.
DOC's internal affairs and GPD's Mandana Drug Task Force is investigating.
