Morrison: This is my last term

Senator Tommy Morrison is saying adios.

In a KUAM News exclusive, the Republican senator from Umatac says he won’t be seeking re-election – meaning a total of seven legislative incumbents are saying esta laters to the legislature.

Morrison, who celebrates his 43rd birthday today, said the time has come to move on.

“I never saw this or considered this position in the Legislature as a career,” Morrison said. “For me, I always saw this as a special opportunity to contribute to the development and growth of our island.”

Morrison, a former DPR director in the Camacho/Moylan administration, also headed the Bureau of Statistics and Plans under Governor Eddie Calvo. He ran for senator in 2012, finishing 4th, and served three terms in the Republican minority. Morrison says he’s proud of the work he’s done.

“Youth and community programs, public safety measures, responsible economic development – particularly in the south – most recently finding resources for village street repairs and a dedicated funding source for GMH’s critical needs,” Morrison said. “I’ve been very blessed to be in this position to serve the people of Guam.”

The last few years haven’t been easy for Morrison, he’s lost two brothers – something he still struggles with today.

“It’s been a challenge for our family,” Morrison said. “And it’s happened during my six years here in office.”

Morrison joins Senators B.J. Cruz and Tom Ada and fellow republican Fernando Esteves in not running again after this term.

Senators Frank Aguon, Dennis Rodriguez and Michael San Nicolas are all seeking higher office. Sources telling me Senator Louise Muna and Senator Jim Espaldon may also be contemplating stepping away from politics.

Veteran Democrat Senator Tom Ada describes himself as a moderate. He’s leaving politics after 18 years - including two unsuccessful tries at Adelup. Ada first served in the 22nd Guam Legislature. He’s served 9 terms as a senator.

“I may not be running again for the legislature,” Ada said. “But I’m still living in this community and I’m certainly going to be keeping an eye on what’s going on. If it seems like things are really going awry, I certainly would step up and say maybe you want to consider doing it this way.”

Ada turns 70 in May – and the elder statesman says that with so many incumbents not coming back – the people of Guam should expect that newer politicians aren’t always going to get it right. Nearly 40 new candidates have picked up senatorial packets from the Guam Election Commission.

“You’re going to get bit in the butt and you’re going to learn from it,” Ada said. “And the next time you’re going to do it better – you got to allow them to make their mistakes.”

Morrison also had some advice to offer. “Look at these issues – not as a Democrat issue or a Republican issue – these are Guam issues,” Morrison said. “Be a realist.”

“Don’t burn any bridges behind you. We may not agree on a certain issue today – but tomorrow and the day after, we may need each other’s help,” Ada added.

Morrison saying he’s been thinking about leaving the legislature, and celebrating his son’s third birthday recently helped seal the deal.

“I’m just hoping to have more moments like that with my family,” Morrison said. “There’s a lot of things I feel I want to move on to.”

Although the two Toms are from different eras and different sides of the aisle, they both agree it’s time for family to come first.

“I made the mistake with my two daughters – they grew up and I missed that because I was too busy trying to establish my career,” Ada said. “Well, I’m not going to make that mistake with my grandkids.”