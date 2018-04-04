Mayors now handling village sanitation - KUAM.com-KUAM News: On Air. Online. On Demand.

Mayors now handling village sanitation

Posted: Apr 04, 2018 5:23 PM Updated:

Mayors are taking on another hat, this time to address village sanitation complaints. According to the Division of Environmental Health, all complaints regarding village sanitation like littering, rodents, poultry, livestock or foul smells, are to be sent to village mayors to resolve.

Executive Director, Angel Sablan says it's nothing new, but would allow them to get more involved in the reporting process. He said, "All these other stuff that are a sanitary concern, like the illegal dumping, the neighbors piling up the pig feet or having a pick farm where they're not supposed to be they're asking us to make those documentations and then we'll turn it over to the affected agencies that can take action on these things."

Public Health says the change is to decrease the burden, after being swamped with over 12,000 sanitation inspections of public facilities that are supposed to be conducted at least once every three months. Not to include other health programs, like mosquito control.

