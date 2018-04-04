Help protect Guam's coral reef - KUAM.com-KUAM News: On Air. Online. On Demand.

Help protect Guam's coral reef

Posted: Apr 04, 2018 5:15 PM Updated:

Four months into 2018, and it's still all about coral. If you're not afraid of getting your toes in the water and learn about coral, this next event is for you.

Reefs have to be monitored for protection and preservation. "We host coral reef monitor training at this free training residents get to learn about our coral reefs, and two ways to survey them and the data helps us understand and know what's happening on our reefs the health of our reefs," said Marybelle Quinata, program coordinator for the Friends of Reef Guam. She invites all to the free coral reef monitoring training happening this Saturday from 9am to 12pm at Piti's Tapungan Beach Park near Fish Eye Marine Park.

"The goal is just to bring people together a good way to learn about threats to our reef and ways to help it," she said.

Participants should be ready to snorkel, with Quinata saying, "We always see new things in the water, new species, we saw one pipe fish with the reef monitoring you start finding things that you've never really noticed before."

All interested coral reef enthusiasts should signup online. The event just one of many that are celebrating year of the reef.

  • NEWS HEADLINESMore>>

  • Mayors now handling village sanitation

    Mayors now handling village sanitation

    Mayors are taking on another hat, this time to address village sanitation complaints. According to the Division of Environmental Health, all complaints regarding village sanitation like littering, rodents, poultry, livestock or foul smells, are to be sentMore >>
    Mayors are taking on another hat, this time to address village sanitation complaints. According to the Division of Environmental Health, all complaints regarding village sanitation like littering, rodents, poultry, livestock or foul smells, are to be sentMore >>

  • Medical issues, young child spare former DPW guard any jail time

    Medical issues, young child spare former DPW guard any jail time

    A former Department of Public Works guard is spared jail time. Francis Dungca appeared in court on Wednesday where he was sentenced to three years incarceration, all of which was suspended. The court, in its decision, considered Dungca’s serious me

    More >>

    A former Department of Public Works guard is spared jail time. Francis Dungca appeared in court on Wednesday where he was sentenced to three years incarceration, all of which was suspended. The court, in its decision, considered Dungca’s serious me

    More >>

  • WIC program being upgraded

    WIC program being upgraded

    After serving Guam for 35 years, the Department of Public Health and Social Service's Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants, and Children (WIC) has now been upgraded as of March 27th. Participants will no longer have to receive benefitMore >>
    After serving Guam for 35 years, the Department of Public Health and Social Service's Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants, and Children (WIC) has now been upgraded as of March 27th. Participants will no longer have to receive benefitMore >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly