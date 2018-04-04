Help protect Guam's coral reef

Four months into 2018, and it's still all about coral. If you're not afraid of getting your toes in the water and learn about coral, this next event is for you.

Reefs have to be monitored for protection and preservation. "We host coral reef monitor training at this free training residents get to learn about our coral reefs, and two ways to survey them and the data helps us understand and know what's happening on our reefs the health of our reefs," said Marybelle Quinata, program coordinator for the Friends of Reef Guam. She invites all to the free coral reef monitoring training happening this Saturday from 9am to 12pm at Piti's Tapungan Beach Park near Fish Eye Marine Park.

"The goal is just to bring people together a good way to learn about threats to our reef and ways to help it," she said.

Participants should be ready to snorkel, with Quinata saying, "We always see new things in the water, new species, we saw one pipe fish with the reef monitoring you start finding things that you've never really noticed before."

All interested coral reef enthusiasts should signup online. The event just one of many that are celebrating year of the reef.