Will there be a Liberation Carnival in 2018? - KUAM.com-KUAM News: On Air. Online. On Demand.

Will there be a Liberation Carnival in 2018?

Posted: Apr 04, 2018 5:07 PM Updated:

The Governor's Office says this year's Liberation is "Strengthening the Spirit of Guam". But, mayors are on the fence about the Liberation Carnival. The issue heavily debated since last year's snafu after the law was changed banning gambling at the event. So, the big question - will there will a carnival this summer?

Mayor's are out of luck the gambling laws at the Liberation carnival will change. Standing by their ultimatum that they'll only host the it if games of chance like, beto-beto, or the color games are on the table. "It's too late already for the carnival to start by the end of May like we usually have, and obviously if we don't get anything by April 30th we can't do anything."

 It's a little too late for carnival prep - although Executive Director of the Mayor's Council Angel Sablan says Mayors might be able to have a shorter version for two weeks in July. That's if they find corporate sponsors or other civic entities, like GVB to pick up the event, with their deadline April 30.

"I think we should offer it off to whoever wants, American Red Cross, Sanctuary, GVB, Boysscouts, whoever wants to sponsor it," he said, adding that other festivities, like the Liberation Parade, and the memorials will go on as planned.

"The parade is definitely going to be done by the Mayor's council, the memorials, seven, the raffles, the raffle that's going to help the queen float, and of course the prizes to be raffled out to the community<" he added.

The Mayors are taking caution when spending.

In the meantime, mayors say the administration is putting together a team in hopes of finding a solution to the carnival woes.

  • NEWS HEADLINESMore>>

  • Mayors now handling village sanitation

    Mayors now handling village sanitation

    Mayors are taking on another hat, this time to address village sanitation complaints. According to the Division of Environmental Health, all complaints regarding village sanitation like littering, rodents, poultry, livestock or foul smells, are to be sentMore >>
    Mayors are taking on another hat, this time to address village sanitation complaints. According to the Division of Environmental Health, all complaints regarding village sanitation like littering, rodents, poultry, livestock or foul smells, are to be sentMore >>

  • Medical issues, young child spare former DPW guard any jail time

    Medical issues, young child spare former DPW guard any jail time

    A former Department of Public Works guard is spared jail time. Francis Dungca appeared in court on Wednesday where he was sentenced to three years incarceration, all of which was suspended. The court, in its decision, considered Dungca’s serious me

    More >>

    A former Department of Public Works guard is spared jail time. Francis Dungca appeared in court on Wednesday where he was sentenced to three years incarceration, all of which was suspended. The court, in its decision, considered Dungca’s serious me

    More >>

  • WIC program being upgraded

    WIC program being upgraded

    After serving Guam for 35 years, the Department of Public Health and Social Service's Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants, and Children (WIC) has now been upgraded as of March 27th. Participants will no longer have to receive benefitMore >>
    After serving Guam for 35 years, the Department of Public Health and Social Service's Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants, and Children (WIC) has now been upgraded as of March 27th. Participants will no longer have to receive benefitMore >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly