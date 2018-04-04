Will there be a Liberation Carnival in 2018?

The Governor's Office says this year's Liberation is "Strengthening the Spirit of Guam". But, mayors are on the fence about the Liberation Carnival. The issue heavily debated since last year's snafu after the law was changed banning gambling at the event. So, the big question - will there will a carnival this summer?

Mayor's are out of luck the gambling laws at the Liberation carnival will change. Standing by their ultimatum that they'll only host the it if games of chance like, beto-beto, or the color games are on the table. "It's too late already for the carnival to start by the end of May like we usually have, and obviously if we don't get anything by April 30th we can't do anything."

It's a little too late for carnival prep - although Executive Director of the Mayor's Council Angel Sablan says Mayors might be able to have a shorter version for two weeks in July. That's if they find corporate sponsors or other civic entities, like GVB to pick up the event, with their deadline April 30.

"I think we should offer it off to whoever wants, American Red Cross, Sanctuary, GVB, Boysscouts, whoever wants to sponsor it," he said, adding that other festivities, like the Liberation Parade, and the memorials will go on as planned.

"The parade is definitely going to be done by the Mayor's council, the memorials, seven, the raffles, the raffle that's going to help the queen float, and of course the prizes to be raffled out to the community<" he added.

The Mayors are taking caution when spending.

In the meantime, mayors say the administration is putting together a team in hopes of finding a solution to the carnival woes.