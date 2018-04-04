Klitzkie: price hikes are here to stay

Now that the 25% increase in the Business Privilege Tax has kicked in, consumers may be feeling the pinch of higher prices. Speaking before a local business group, a former senator and outspoken critic of the tax hikes predicts that in this case, "What goes up, will not come down."

Former lawmaker Robert Klitzkie was the guest of the Northern Guam Rotarians, speaking out on the tax hikes as he's done repeatedly of late at legislative public hearings. The temporary increase in BPT that went into effect April 1, is set to end on September 30, but Klitzkie points out that history and logic will tell you the price hikes are here stay.

"We went through this back in 2003, when the GRT goes back to the old level of 4%, there's no reason, you could never expect any businessman to lower his price because this is something that's sometimes forgotten. People are in business to make money. You heard it here first," he said, a thesis that was met with much laughter.

And adding insult to injury says Klitzkie, come October 1st yet another big bite out of consumer pocketbooks. "You're taking a higher price, and you're slapping a two percent sales tax on that, as what Amier (Younis) said, so it's a double-whammy for those, again for those folks that are least able to bear the tax," he stated.

Klitzkie voicing the frustrations expressed by many. But it's not just the little guys that should be concerned. He says come October, the duty-free tourism mantra Guam's been pushing for more than 40 years will no longer apply. "The price you see is the price you pay, but when you add a sales tax to it, it changes the marketability of shopping on Guam. To what extent I don't know, I don't think it's the kind of thing I want to be guessing about because tourism is everything," he said.

In sum, the bottom line for Klitzkie? "An effective efficient government that provides basic services in accordance with the rule of law on at least a break even basis," he said.