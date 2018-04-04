New details about detainee's death

More charges and additional people being accused. New details coming out in the December killing of a detainee at the Hagatna Detention Facility. One of the new suspects already serving time for another murder, and the other had been accused of the beating of Justin Meno at the prison's maximum security unit.

A surprising twist of events in the prison murder case.. With just days before trial, two more defendants are named in a superseding indictment. Vimson Menisio faces multiple charges of solicitation to murder and solicitation to aggravated assault, all as felonies. Jeremiah Isezaki is charged with solicitation to murder and conspiracy to commit murder, both as first degree felonies. They join murder suspects, Marvin Rechim, Benster Benjamin, Albert Santos II, Jimmy Hadley, A-Last Simiron, Isler Miller, and Andrew Rios, Jr. who is accused of raping the victim as he took his last breaths.

The same superseding indictment includes additional charges for some of the original defendants. Those charges include solicitation to commit murder, witness tampering, obstructing government functions, and special allegations for vulnerable victim enhancement.

In court today, Isezaki, who was on pre-trial release in other cases, was taken into custody after pleading not guilty to the new charges against him.

Like his co-defendants, bail was set at $250,000. Though Menisio appeared via video teleconference, he couldn't enter a plea. His appointed attorney, William Gavras, was not present. Menisio is currently serving 25 years in jail for a 2011 murder.

The remaining defendants pleaded not guilty to the additional charges, with the exception of Rios whose attorney had to withdraw due to a conflict.

In December 2017, Ernest Manson, also known as Manson Isar, was found dead in his jail cell. Though it was initially believed he died from natural causes, an autopsy revealed he had been brutally beaten. Court documents call the beating a "revenge attack" on Isar who was in jail for allegedly raping a teen with Down Syndrome.

The first six named defendants allegedly took turns assaulting Isar before he was allegedly raped by Rios. When prison guards found Isar, there was no trace of the attack. Court documents state his cellmates changed his clothes because he had urinated and defecated on himself. No one said anything in fear they'd be targeted next.

Several defense filings provide further detail of the attack.

Rios, for example, has filed a motion to dismiss his case on grounds there was no evidence the Isar had been sodomized.

Santos, who filed a motion to sever, also details who said what to investigators - some defendants taking sole responsibility, some choosing to keep quiet until they could strike a deal with the government, and others saying they knew nothing of the incident.

All motions will be argued in a hearing on Monday, ahead of next Friday's scheduled jury selection.