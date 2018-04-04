WIC program being upgraded

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KUAM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.
After serving Guam for 35 years, the Department of Public Health and Social Service's Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants, and Children (WIC) has now been upgraded as of March 27th.
Participants will no longer have to receive benefits through paper checks, but rather through an EBT card known as eWIC.
To make a transaction, all clients will have to do is slide an eWIC card through a machine at an approved WIC vendor's checkout register. Making transactions faster and easier and overall improving the shopping experience for both clients and vendors.
Vendors will continue to honor paper checks for WIC clients who have already received their benefits for their valid periods.
A former Department of Public Works guard is spared jail time. Francis Dungca appeared in court on Wednesday where he was sentenced to three years incarceration, all of which was suspended. The court, in its decision, considered Dungca’s serious meMore >>
