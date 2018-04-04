WIC program being upgraded

After serving Guam for 35 years, the Department of Public Health and Social Service's Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants, and Children (WIC) has now been upgraded as of March 27th.

Participants will no longer have to receive benefits through paper checks, but rather through an EBT card known as eWIC.

To make a transaction, all clients will have to do is slide an eWIC card through a machine at an approved WIC vendor's checkout register. Making transactions faster and easier and overall improving the shopping experience for both clients and vendors.

Vendors will continue to honor paper checks for WIC clients who have already received their benefits for their valid periods.