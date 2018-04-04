WIC program being upgraded - KUAM.com-KUAM News: On Air. Online. On Demand.

WIC program being upgraded

Posted: Apr 04, 2018 3:46 PM Updated:

After serving Guam for 35 years, the Department of Public Health and Social Service's Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants, and Children (WIC) has now been upgraded as of March 27th.

Participants will no longer have to receive benefits through paper checks, but rather through an EBT card known as eWIC.

To make a transaction, all clients will have to do is slide an eWIC card through a machine at an approved WIC vendor's checkout register. Making transactions faster and easier and overall improving the shopping experience for both clients and vendors.

Vendors will continue to honor paper checks for WIC clients who have already received their benefits for their valid periods.

  • NEWS HEADLINESMore>>

  • Mayors now handling village sanitation

    Mayors now handling village sanitation

    Mayors are taking on another hat, this time to address village sanitation complaints. According to the Division of Environmental Health, all complaints regarding village sanitation like littering, rodents, poultry, livestock or foul smells, are to be sentMore >>
    Mayors are taking on another hat, this time to address village sanitation complaints. According to the Division of Environmental Health, all complaints regarding village sanitation like littering, rodents, poultry, livestock or foul smells, are to be sentMore >>

  • Medical issues, young child spare former DPW guard any jail time

    Medical issues, young child spare former DPW guard any jail time

    A former Department of Public Works guard is spared jail time. Francis Dungca appeared in court on Wednesday where he was sentenced to three years incarceration, all of which was suspended. The court, in its decision, considered Dungca’s serious me

    More >>

    A former Department of Public Works guard is spared jail time. Francis Dungca appeared in court on Wednesday where he was sentenced to three years incarceration, all of which was suspended. The court, in its decision, considered Dungca’s serious me

    More >>

  • WIC program being upgraded

    WIC program being upgraded

    After serving Guam for 35 years, the Department of Public Health and Social Service's Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants, and Children (WIC) has now been upgraded as of March 27th. Participants will no longer have to receive benefitMore >>
    After serving Guam for 35 years, the Department of Public Health and Social Service's Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants, and Children (WIC) has now been upgraded as of March 27th. Participants will no longer have to receive benefitMore >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly