Umatac water outage until 8pm

Emergency water outage today, Wednesday April 04, 2018 starting immediately until 8:00 p.m.
Crews making repairs on 6” main line.
Village: Umatac
Areas affected: Fort Soledad, Jose Quinata St, Guinahit St, Jose Aguon St, Nino Perdido St, San Dionisio St, and surrounding areas.
For more information on the outage contact GWA’s 24/7 phone line at 646-4211 or log onto www.guamwaterworks.org or like us on at www.facebook.com/guamwaterworksauthority
