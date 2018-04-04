Umatac water outage until 8pm - KUAM.com-KUAM News: On Air. Online. On Demand.

Umatac water outage until 8pm

Posted: Apr 04, 2018 2:26 PM Updated:

Emergency water outage today, Wednesday April 04, 2018 starting immediately until 8:00 p.m.

Crews making repairs on 6” main line.

Village: Umatac

Areas affected: Fort Soledad, Jose Quinata St, Guinahit St, Jose Aguon St, Nino Perdido St, San Dionisio St, and surrounding areas.

For more information on the outage contact GWA’s 24/7 phone line at 646-4211 or log onto www.guamwaterworks.org or like us on at www.facebook.com/guamwaterworksauthority

  • NEWS HEADLINESMore>>

  • Mayors now handling village sanitation

    Mayors now handling village sanitation

    Mayors are taking on another hat, this time to address village sanitation complaints. According to the Division of Environmental Health, all complaints regarding village sanitation like littering, rodents, poultry, livestock or foul smells, are to be sentMore >>
    Mayors are taking on another hat, this time to address village sanitation complaints. According to the Division of Environmental Health, all complaints regarding village sanitation like littering, rodents, poultry, livestock or foul smells, are to be sentMore >>

  • Medical issues, young child spare former DPW guard any jail time

    Medical issues, young child spare former DPW guard any jail time

    A former Department of Public Works guard is spared jail time. Francis Dungca appeared in court on Wednesday where he was sentenced to three years incarceration, all of which was suspended. The court, in its decision, considered Dungca’s serious me

    More >>

    A former Department of Public Works guard is spared jail time. Francis Dungca appeared in court on Wednesday where he was sentenced to three years incarceration, all of which was suspended. The court, in its decision, considered Dungca’s serious me

    More >>

  • WIC program being upgraded

    WIC program being upgraded

    After serving Guam for 35 years, the Department of Public Health and Social Service's Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants, and Children (WIC) has now been upgraded as of March 27th. Participants will no longer have to receive benefitMore >>
    After serving Guam for 35 years, the Department of Public Health and Social Service's Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants, and Children (WIC) has now been upgraded as of March 27th. Participants will no longer have to receive benefitMore >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly