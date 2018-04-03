Medical issues, young child spare former DPW guard any jail time - KUAM.com-KUAM News: On Air. Online. On Demand.

Medical issues, young child spare former DPW guard any jail time

Posted: Apr 04, 2018 1:00 PM Updated:

He caused quite the shakeup at his work. But it seems there will be no jail time for a former Department of Public Works staffer busted for selling drugs on the job. Francis Dungca in court today was sentenced to three years incarceration, all of which was suspended with credit for time served.

The court, in its decision, considered Dungca's serious medical issues, his young child, and his likelihood to re-offend. Last summer, during a sweep of the DPW compound, authorities found a bag with suspected drug residue in his car. Though he could've got away with a minor offense for the drug residue alone, he voluntarily provided additional information to police - that he had been selling the drug "ICE" to help pay for his medical bills.

In total he raised $9,000 in drug sales, all of which was forfeited. Dungca told the court today, "I was just trying to survive and I'm deeply sorry... What I did was the wrong thing."

Though he was spared jail time, it looks like he'll have more bills to pay. The court ordered a $5,000 fine in addition to 150 hours of community service. Dungca, who pleaded guilty to possession of a scheduled II controlled substance as well as official misconduct, can never work for the Government of Guam again.

His attorney, Jeffrey Moots, advised the court Dungca is currently living off the remainder of his retirement fund with hopes of working for family willing to employ him, once his case is closed.

