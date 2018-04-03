Yigo water outage until 5pm - KUAM.com-KUAM News: On Air. Online. On Demand.

Yigo water outage until 5pm

Posted: Apr 04, 2018 8:19 AM Updated:

Emergency water outage today, Wednesday April 04, 2018 starting immediately until 5:00pm.

Crews making repairs on main line.

Village: Yigo

Areas affected: Consumers residing behind Joann’s Bakery ,Chalan Donne, Chalan Nette, Asardas st. and to include the entire compound of Yigo Payless.

For more information on the outage contact GWA’s 24/7 phone line at 646-4211 or log onto www.guamwaterworks.org or like us on at www.facebook.com/guamwaterworksauthority

  • UOG offering students credit monitoring after SSN data leak

    Hundreds of University of Guam Students still upset that their names and Social Security Numbers where accidentally sent to other students via an email from Financial Aid. The University meeting face-to-face for the first time with students on the list. TMore >>
  • Man charged with downloading child porn makes plea deal

    A man caught downloading child pornography enters a plea deal with the feds. Joseph B. Pangelinan Jr. faces anywhere from five to 20 years in jail. Back in January 2015, Homeland Security flagged Pagnelinan's IP address, which was downloading a video entiMore >>
  • Woman pulled from Lost Pond area dies, identified as Melissa Murphy

    A 49 year old woman who was pulled from the waters off the Tanguisson and Lost Pond area over the weekend has died. Chief Medical Examiner Dr. Aurelio Espinola confirms he will be performing the autopsy Tuesday afternoon. As reported, first responders rusMore >>
