Yigo water outage until 5pm

Emergency water outage today, Wednesday April 04, 2018 starting immediately until 5:00pm.
Crews making repairs on main line.
Village: Yigo
Areas affected: Consumers residing behind Joann’s Bakery ,Chalan Donne, Chalan Nette, Asardas st. and to include the entire compound of Yigo Payless.
For more information on the outage contact GWA’s 24/7 phone line at 646-4211 or log onto www.guamwaterworks.org or like us on at www.facebook.com/guamwaterworksauthority