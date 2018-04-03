UOG offering students credit monitoring after SSN data leak

Hundreds of University of Guam Students still upset that their names and Social Security Numbers where accidentally sent to other students via an email from Financial Aid. The University meeting face-to-face for the first time with students on the list.

Though the meeting was closed to the public for liability reasons, UOG Spokesperson Jonas Macapinlac says the University is doing everything they can to make sure an email like this is not sent again. He said, "This is the first time it's ever happened; it's caused a lot of introspection we've already begun to make the changes to ensure something like this doesn't happen again."

The University is now offering up to 24 months of free credit monitoring services for those whose name and social security numbers were on the list.

The services include up to $1 million in insurance in case one of the student's identity is stolen.