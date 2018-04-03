UOG offering students credit monitoring after SSN data leak - KUAM.com-KUAM News: On Air. Online. On Demand.

UOG offering students credit monitoring after SSN data leak

Posted: Apr 03, 2018 5:47 PM Updated:

Hundreds of University of Guam Students still upset that their names and Social Security Numbers where accidentally sent to other students via an email from Financial Aid. The University meeting face-to-face for the first time with students on the list.

Though the meeting was closed to the public for liability reasons, UOG Spokesperson Jonas Macapinlac says the University is doing everything they can to make sure an email like this is not sent again. He said, "This is the first time it's ever happened; it's caused a lot of introspection we've already begun to make the changes to ensure something like this doesn't happen again."

The University is now offering up to 24 months of free credit monitoring services for those whose name and social security numbers were on the list.

The services include up to $1 million in insurance in case one of the student's identity is stolen.

  • NEWS HEADLINESMore>>

  • UOG offering students credit monitoring after SSN data leak

    UOG offering students credit monitoring after SSN data leak

    Hundreds of University of Guam Students still upset that their names and Social Security Numbers where accidentally sent to other students via an email from Financial Aid. The University meeting face-to-face for the first time with students on the list. TMore >>
    Hundreds of University of Guam Students still upset that their names and Social Security Numbers where accidentally sent to other students via an email from Financial Aid. The University meeting face-to-face for the first time with students on the list. TMore >>

  • Man charged with downloading child porn makes plea deal

    Man charged with downloading child porn makes plea deal

    A man caught downloading child pornography enters a plea deal with the feds. Joseph B. Pangelinan Jr. faces anywhere from five to 20 years in jail. Back in January 2015, Homeland Security flagged Pagnelinan's IP address, which was downloading a video entiMore >>
    A man caught downloading child pornography enters a plea deal with the feds. Joseph B. Pangelinan Jr. faces anywhere from five to 20 years in jail. Back in January 2015, Homeland Security flagged Pagnelinan's IP address, which was downloading a video entiMore >>

  • Woman pulled from Lost Pond area dies, identified as Melissa Murphy

    Woman pulled from Lost Pond area dies

    A 49 year old woman who was pulled from the waters off the Tanguisson and Lost Pond area over the weekend has died. Chief Medical Examiner Dr. Aurelio Espinola confirms he will be performing the autopsy Tuesday afternoon. As reported, first responders rusMore >>
    A 49 year old woman who was pulled from the waters off the Tanguisson and Lost Pond area over the weekend has died. Chief Medical Examiner Dr. Aurelio Espinola confirms he will be performing the autopsy Tuesday afternoon. As reported, first responders rusMore >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly