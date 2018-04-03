Man charged with downloading child porn makes plea deal

A man caught downloading child pornography enters a plea deal with the feds. Joseph B. Pangelinan Jr. faces anywhere from five to 20 years in jail.

Back in January 2015, Homeland Security flagged Pagnelinan's IP address, which was downloading a video entitled "underage girls enjoying themselves."

A seizure of his computer and other devices uncovered 2,280 images and 17 videos of child pornography.

He later admitted to authorities he used BitTorrent software to knowingly receives these images.