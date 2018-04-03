Jellyfish spotted in East Agana, Tumon bay - KUAM.com-KUAM News: On Air. Online. On Demand.

Jellyfish spotted in East Agana, Tumon bay

Posted: Apr 03, 2018 5:29 PM Updated:

Beware of the jellies - man-o-wars wash up on shore, again. They've been spotted in areas like East Agana and Tumon Bay. So beachgoers, take caution. Much of this officials say has been caused by the high surf we've been experiencing the past couple of days.

National Weather officials say that's expected to continue through Wednesday evening. The Department of Agriculture Division of Aquatic and Wildlife Resources is reminding the public to be careful along the east and west coast of Guam.

If you do spot a man-o-war, don't touch it. You are asked to call the Department of Agriculture at 735-0289.

 

 

