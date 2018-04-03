Taxes are slowly making their way to price tags of daily necessities and having an impact on your wallets. Owners and customers say the change in prices is adding up - an effect that will continue when the sales tax goes in effect starting in October 1.

Guam is getting expensive, prices at the pump are going up, and now the price for regular is at $4.22 a gallon, causing island residents concern like Jrae Tedtaotao, who told KUAM News, "It's another addition to our cost of living unfortunately gas is the one thing we're going to need to get anywhere."

Week-by-week, these prices fluctuate, perhaps due to the global oil market, and tax at home. This price surge also affecting local businesses, who have the recent pass of the Business Privilege Tax and Sales Tax on their mind.

Though, Fiana Narruhn the store manager of Day Buy Day in Yona reassures customers the price for groceries at their store won't change overnight, who said, "With the price increasing we're not jumping too fast. They were saying it's April 1 the increase of the tax; but no, we're going to go with everybody's price here on Guam the price cost of every item right across we have a lot of competition."

It's competition that makes an already high price tag, harder to mark up. However, once vendors increase their prices, other local stores will be forced to follow the trend. "Most of the other items have gone up like the drinks you get at the stores of course we're going to have to increase because the vendors we purchase from they also increase," she added.

At the end of the day, tax will trickle down to consumers, shoppers being more aware at which brands they choose. "A lot of the customers that come in they're really frustrated even with a case of spareribs, chicken thigh, or Diamond G, because those are main items they normally buy," said Narruhn.

"But what can we do? The prices have gone up, the local businesses they also have to increase."

Stores like this are now trying to offset the cost with monthly sales, hoping customers can get the products they need at the right price. Other businesses are working on their own ideas to meet the tax demand.