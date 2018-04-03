Former FAA inspector makes plea deal for wire fraud - KUAM.com-KUAM News: On Air. Online. On Demand.

Former FAA inspector makes plea deal for wire fraud

Posted: Apr 03, 2018 5:22 PM Updated:

A former FAA inspector has signed a plea agreement admitting to multiple counts of wire fraud in a scheme involving the Hansen Helicopter Company. According to unsealed documents filed in Guam District court, Timothy Cislo confessed to receiving a more than $22,000 payment from a Hansen employee identified only as "RC." 

The money was for the purchase of a Taylorcraft aircraft.  In exchange, Cislo agreed to use his official position to sign and issue Special Airworthiness Certificates to several Hansen helicopters without actually conducting inspections. 

According to KUAM files, the FBI conducted a raid at Hansen's offices in Guam and the U.S. in October 2016 and seized helicopters and documents.  

Hansen operates helicopter charters that including spotting services for tuna boats.

