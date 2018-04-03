Officials vow to end violence against children

It's all too familiar a headline: rapes and child abuse that plague our small island community. With April marking Sexual Assault Awareness and Child Abuse Prevention month, local and military officials took the pledge today to stop the violence that harms our most vulnerable.

One is one too many. Here on Guam, local statistics show 64.2 rapes are reported per 100-thousand people. Even more alarming, majority of the perpetrators are family. "We can't get desensitized to that number. It's alarming," expressed Vice Speaker Therese Terlaje. She read aloud a long list of statistics in hopes of sending a strong message.

"I want everyone to know what you are facing. What we are trying to solve and how immense it really is," she said.

At the Guam Community College on Tuesday, joint proclamations were signed between GovGuam and the island's military commands - a partnership to work together to end the cycle of violence. The proclamations were to commemorate Sexual Assault Awareness Month, Child Abuse Prevention Month, and Crime Victims Rights Week.

Chief of Police JI Cruz commending efforts from each of the service providers, but more importantly, the victims who bravely confront their assailants, including those like the single mother from a 2016 rape and kidnapping.

Her perpetrator, Marko Omwere, now serving life behind bars. "Even after going through this horrific event, the victim found the strength and the courage to report the incident to the officers of the Hagatna Precinct Command," said the chief. "In the end, justice was served for the victim and the services were provided and continuing to be provided as she goes down the road to recovery and healing from this terrible ordeal. The victim in this case is at true survivor and a hero for taking the stand to report this incident and for having faith in our system."

While this particular crime may have resulted in justice served to the victim, not all do. In 2017, 228 sexual assault related cases were reported. Only 109 resulted in arrests.

Terlaje said, "It's a very, very challenging crime to bring all the way to justice, that's really our goal. We want justice, we want safety, we want peace for this people. For our children, we want protection."