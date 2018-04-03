Military waiting on airman's autopsy results - KUAM.com-KUAM News: On Air. Online. On Demand.

Military waiting on airman's autopsy results

Posted: Apr 03, 2018 5:15 PM Updated:

Military investigators have yet to get the full results of the autopsy for Airman First Class Bradley Hale.

But, Chief medical examiner Dr. Aurelio Espinola confirms Hale had a cut on his neck. He says Hale lost more than three liters of blood.

The Texas native was found lifeless inside the base quarters up at Andersen Air Force Base last Tuesday.

The Air Force Office of Special Investigations has since confirmed they have one suspect in custody, but no word if any charges have been filed at this time.

Investigators tell KUAM it could take a while before any new details are released.

Hale was deployed to Guam from Barksdale Air Force Base in Louisiana.

He was 20 years old.

  • NEWS HEADLINESMore>>

  • UOG offering students credit monitoring after SSN data leak

    UOG offering students credit monitoring after SSN data leak

    Hundreds of University of Guam Students still upset that their names and Social Security Numbers where accidentally sent to other students via an email from Financial Aid. The University meeting face-to-face for the first time with students on the list. TMore >>
    Hundreds of University of Guam Students still upset that their names and Social Security Numbers where accidentally sent to other students via an email from Financial Aid. The University meeting face-to-face for the first time with students on the list. TMore >>

  • Man charged with downloading child porn makes plea deal

    Man charged with downloading child porn makes plea deal

    A man caught downloading child pornography enters a plea deal with the feds. Joseph B. Pangelinan Jr. faces anywhere from five to 20 years in jail. Back in January 2015, Homeland Security flagged Pagnelinan's IP address, which was downloading a video entiMore >>
    A man caught downloading child pornography enters a plea deal with the feds. Joseph B. Pangelinan Jr. faces anywhere from five to 20 years in jail. Back in January 2015, Homeland Security flagged Pagnelinan's IP address, which was downloading a video entiMore >>

  • Woman pulled from Lost Pond area dies, identified as Melissa Murphy

    Woman pulled from Lost Pond area dies

    A 49 year old woman who was pulled from the waters off the Tanguisson and Lost Pond area over the weekend has died. Chief Medical Examiner Dr. Aurelio Espinola confirms he will be performing the autopsy Tuesday afternoon. As reported, first responders rusMore >>
    A 49 year old woman who was pulled from the waters off the Tanguisson and Lost Pond area over the weekend has died. Chief Medical Examiner Dr. Aurelio Espinola confirms he will be performing the autopsy Tuesday afternoon. As reported, first responders rusMore >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly