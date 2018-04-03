Military waiting on airman's autopsy results

Military investigators have yet to get the full results of the autopsy for Airman First Class Bradley Hale.

But, Chief medical examiner Dr. Aurelio Espinola confirms Hale had a cut on his neck. He says Hale lost more than three liters of blood.

The Texas native was found lifeless inside the base quarters up at Andersen Air Force Base last Tuesday.

The Air Force Office of Special Investigations has since confirmed they have one suspect in custody, but no word if any charges have been filed at this time.

Investigators tell KUAM it could take a while before any new details are released.

Hale was deployed to Guam from Barksdale Air Force Base in Louisiana.

He was 20 years old.