United grants limited exemption for travelling pets

An update on United Airlines ban on pets traveling - United has granted a limited exemption for those traveling out of Guam. The airline giant announcing on its website that starting today they will allow an exception to their suspension of the new PetSafe reservations.

But, this only applies to military members and their spouses, as well as Department Foreign Service Personnel and their spouses.

They will be allowed to travel with or ship their pets from Guam between April 3rd and April 30th.

You may recall, the airline put the temporary suspension in place after several incidents on United's part including the death of a small dog and two mix-ups that sent dogs to the wrong destination.

United hopes to complete its review of its PetSafe program by May 1st.