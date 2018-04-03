United grants limited exemption for travelling pets - KUAM.com-KUAM News: On Air. Online. On Demand.

United grants limited exemption for travelling pets

Posted: Apr 03, 2018 4:50 PM Updated:

An update on United Airlines ban on pets traveling - United has granted a limited exemption for those traveling out of Guam. The airline giant announcing on its website that starting today they will allow an exception to their suspension of the new PetSafe reservations.

But, this only applies to military members and their spouses, as well as Department Foreign Service Personnel and their spouses.

They will be allowed to travel with or ship their pets from Guam between April 3rd and April 30th.

You may recall, the airline put the temporary suspension in place after several incidents on United's part including the death of a small dog and two mix-ups that sent dogs to the wrong destination.

United hopes to complete its review of its PetSafe program by May 1st.

  • UOG offering students credit monitoring after SSN data leak

    Hundreds of University of Guam Students still upset that their names and Social Security Numbers where accidentally sent to other students via an email from Financial Aid. The University meeting face-to-face for the first time with students on the list. TMore >>
  • Man charged with downloading child porn makes plea deal

    A man caught downloading child pornography enters a plea deal with the feds. Joseph B. Pangelinan Jr. faces anywhere from five to 20 years in jail. Back in January 2015, Homeland Security flagged Pagnelinan's IP address, which was downloading a video entiMore >>
  • Woman pulled from Lost Pond area dies, identified as Melissa Murphy

    A 49 year old woman who was pulled from the waters off the Tanguisson and Lost Pond area over the weekend has died. Chief Medical Examiner Dr. Aurelio Espinola confirms he will be performing the autopsy Tuesday afternoon. As reported, first responders rusMore >>
