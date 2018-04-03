Prosecution rests in drug trial - KUAM.com-KUAM News: On Air. Online. On Demand.

Prosecution rests in drug trial

Apr 03, 2018
By Kehani Mendiola
The prosecution rests their case in the trial against Raymond and Juanita Moser. Former Guam Customs Officer, Henry Alvendia, grilled once again on the stand by defense counsel, David Lujan. Putting an end to their cross-examination of the government's final witness. The couple is accused of trying to smuggle a large amount of meth from California to Guam.

But, Alvendia could be called back up, again.

In a major drug case against Martinez and Moser, the government's final witness, Henry Alvendia, took the stand once again down at the District Court today. Ending the defense's cross-examination with the prosecution's case in chief. When asked by Lujan, when Alvendia identified himself as a corrupt Guam Customs Officer, the witness replied, "When I got caught."

The defense team has sought out to impeach Alvendia as a witness by focusing on his criminal past and striking his credibility, additionally claiming incentives were given to him by the government in order to gain his cooperation against Martinez and Moser. For example, the sealing of his criminal indictment in April 2015 allowing him to resign from GCQA and keep his benefits and attaining a Federal Public Defender even though he had money and assets at the time.

After reviewing the indictment and financial affidavit form with Alvendia on last time, Lujan concluded with his line of questioning.

The prosecution has rested its case.

And the defense will have the chance to present their own, with several more witnesses plus Alvendia.

Trial will resume on May 11.

