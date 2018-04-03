Special Economic Service meets about public sector financials

The governor's fiscal team is speaking confidently about lifting the government out of its current fiscal crisis. The Special Economic Service workgroup met for the first time Tuesday since senators passed the tax bailout bill.

The Guam Legislature's Office of Finance and Budget confirms the administration is in compliance with a required $30 million reduction in spending that allows for the Business Privilege Tax to increase from 4% to 5%. Budget director Lester Carlson says they tweaked the previously submitted fiscal realignment plan shaving it down by not filling vacancies and cutting contractual obligations, saying, "As long as the 1% is not reduced, or god forbid eliminated, we should be okay."

But Speaker BJ Cruz questioned Adelup's moves to reopen a pair of fire stations and a police precinct, which were closed during a prolonged tax increase debate between the governor and senators. "People asking if you can save $400,000 in 23 days, how much can you save in a year, and was it really necessary," he said. "Because then it just undermines your entire credibility."

But the speaker has rolled out his own pair of tax increase bills. He wants to raise real property and so-called sin taxes in a bid to reduce or eliminate a 2% general sales scheduled for October. Senators add that stronger collection and enforcement could also help offset the need for tax hikes.

Rev & Tax deputy director Marie Benito said, "And again, we are with ten new revenue officers and compliance inspectors we are going to be out there and enforcing and doing everything we can to collect."

Discussion also turned to the government's antiquated computer systems that date back to the 1980's. Public Auditor Doris Brooks, said, "We need to make significant investments in DRT as well as Department of Administration so that the two of them will talk together, because right now they don't talk to each other."

"Team Guam, we need to work together, and we need to get to the 21st Century."

One suggestion: make electronic filing mandatory. Online payments cost the government $4 million in credit card fees, but for an estimated $600 million in collections though, the group agreed it may be worth it.