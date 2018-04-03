Agat family wants answers for relative's death

A family is mourning the death of their big brother. Police believe 57-year-old Jessie Roque Castro was hit by a car in Agat over the weekend. The driver apparently leaving him to die. The Agat family wants answers now, and investigators hoping the community can help to find the person responsible for his death.

A younger brother is grieving, with Joe Castro telling KUAM News, "That's my brother, Jessie. He's one of the oldest of all of us." Jessie Roque Castro was the oldest of 11 siblings; his death unsettling for those who knew him best, like his little brother, Joe. "To me it's not him to go this route and for this thing to happen to him."

Investigators say Jessie was walking along this main road in Agat early Sunday. The victim of an apparent hit and run. He died not long after being rushed to the hospital. The family, unaware, their loved one was involved. "I just had to hold myself together until I'm certain that was really my brother," explained Joe.

And, by Monday afternoon, one of the family members had to identify the body. It was Jessie...who died from a skull fracture and crushed chest. The news was shocking as Joe tried to stay strong for his family, as he said, "I need to maintain myself because I can't break down that hard after what I just heard. Yes. It's a tragic moment to even find out about this and it's hard so I am just trying to get my family to pull together so we can try to get through this."

They are left seeking answers. Now, police have yet to pinpoint any suspects. However, authorities are making their rounds narrowing down their search, and catching at least one potential break in the investigation.

Chief of Police JI Cruz says it's the first lead they have, so far, telling KUAM News, "We do have a potential witness who saw a vehicle leaving. Again, we are not sure if that is the vehicle responsible for the fatal crash so that still remains under investigation with our Highway Patrol Division."

Though investigators have no lead on any suspects, Joe has this message for the driver that was behind the wheel of the car the day his brother was hit and killed. "It's best that he come forward and save himself. He is going to feel it in the longer run and maybe sooner or later one day it's going to catch up to him and you can't run, you can't hide. You are going to have to come forward," he said.

"Everyone else deserves to know what went wrong or what happened. It's not fair if I lay my brother to rest and we still don't get answers."

Answers so that they can give their final goodbyes to a man who Joe says was always helping others. He said, tearfully, "Thank you for being my big brother...it's hard."

Police remind drivers and pedestrians to be cautious on or near the road to prevent another tragedy like this from happening again. Rosaries are being said nightly at the family's ranch in Agat.

Morning Mass is also being held in Jessie's memory at Mt. Carmel catholic church.