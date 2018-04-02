Woman pulled from Lost Pond area dies

A 49 year old woman who was pulled from the waters off the Tanguisson and Lost Pond area over the weekend has died. Chief Medical Examiner Dr. Aurelio Espinola confirms he will be performing the autopsy Tuesday afternoon. As reported, first responders rushed to the beach area Sunday afternoon after witnesses lost sight of the woman. They say she was swept out over the reef. Guam fire, the Coast Guard, and HSC 25 searched both land and sea for more than an hour before locating her and pulling her out. CPR was performed as she was taken by helicopter to Naval Hospital, but she didn’t survive. Her name has not yet been released.