The man police believe was killed in a hit and run crash in Agat has been identified as Jessie Roque Castro, 57. Investigators say Castro is from the village. They believe he was walking early Sunday when he was hit by a car that took off from the scene.

An autopsy shows Castro died from a crushed chest and skull fracture.

Police need the community’s help finding the suspect. Anyone with information is asked to call Guam Crime Stoppers at 477-HELP.