NWS issues high surf advisory for Guam - KUAM.com-KUAM News: On Air. Online. On Demand.

NWS issues high surf advisory for Guam

Posted: Apr 03, 2018 8:38 AM Updated:

The National Weather Service (NWS), Weather Forecast Office Guam, has issued the following advisories:

small craft advisory for hazardous seas remains in effect until 6 a.m. Wednesday for Tinian and Saipan coastal waters, meaning waves are expected to be dangerous to small craft. Combined seas of 10 to 12 feet today and 8 to 10 feet tonight will produce dangerous conditions for operators of small craft in Tinian and Saipan coastal waters through early Wednesday morning. Mariners planning to operate smaller vessels should avoid sailing in these conditions. 

small craft advisory for hazardous seas remains in effect until 6 p.m. this evening for Guam and Rota coastal waters. Combined seas of 8 to 10 feet will produce hazardous conditions for operators of small craft in Guam and Rota coastal waters. Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid sailing in these conditions. 

high surf advisory remains in effect for Guam, Rota, Tinian, and Saipan until noon on Thursday. A high surf advisory means that high surf will affect beaches in the advisory area. For Tinian and Saipan, hazardous surf of 10 to 14 feet are expected on north facing reefs and 7 to 9 feet for west facing reefs. For Guam and Rota, hazardous surf of 9 to 11 feet are expected on north facing reefs and 7 to 9 feet on west facing reefs. 

There is a high risk of rip currents for Guam, Rota, Tinian, and Saipan. Residents and visitors are advised to avoid venturing near reefs and exposed beaches, especially those facing north and west, as rip currents will be life threatening. If caught in a rip current, remain calm and swim parallel to shore and back toward the beach when possible. Do not attempt to swim directly against a rip current. 

 

Visit the following links for the latest advisory information:

·           NWS Website: http://www.prh.noaa.gov/guam/

·           NWS Facebook: https: https://www.facebook.com/NWSGuam

·           GHS/OCD Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/GHSOCD/

 

  • NEWS HEADLINESMore>>

  • Woman pulled from Lost Pond area dies

    Woman pulled from Lost Pond area dies

    A 49 year old woman who was pulled from the waters off the Tanguisson and Lost Pond area over the weekend has died. Chief Medical Examiner Dr. Aurelio Espinola confirms he will be performing the autopsy Tuesday afternoon. As reported, first responders rusMore >>
    A 49 year old woman who was pulled from the waters off the Tanguisson and Lost Pond area over the weekend has died. Chief Medical Examiner Dr. Aurelio Espinola confirms he will be performing the autopsy Tuesday afternoon. As reported, first responders rusMore >>

  • Agat hit-&-run victim identified as 57-year-old Jessie Castro

    Agat hit-&-run victim identified as 57-year-old Jessie Castro

    The man police believe was killed in a hit and run crash in Agat has been identified as Jessie Roque Castro, 57. Investigators say Castro is from the village. They believe he was walking early Sunday when he was hit by a car that took off from the scene. More >>
    The man police believe was killed in a hit and run crash in Agat has been identified as Jessie Roque Castro, 57. Investigators say Castro is from the village. They believe he was walking early Sunday when he was hit by a car that took off from the scene. More >>

  • Cruz floats idea for raising real property improvement taxes

    Cruz floats idea for raising real property improvement taxes

    A hearing was held on yet another proposed tax hike. The bill, proposed by Speaker BJ Cruz, would raise taxes on real property improvements. The measure drawing support from the bankers' association, represented by Bank of Guam economist Joe Bradley. He sMore >>
    A hearing was held on yet another proposed tax hike. The bill, proposed by Speaker BJ Cruz, would raise taxes on real property improvements. The measure drawing support from the bankers' association, represented by Bank of Guam economist Joe Bradley. He sMore >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly