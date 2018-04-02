NWS issues high surf advisory for Guam

The National Weather Service (NWS), Weather Forecast Office Guam, has issued the following advisories:

A small craft advisory for hazardous seas remains in effect until 6 a.m. Wednesday for Tinian and Saipan coastal waters, meaning waves are expected to be dangerous to small craft. Combined seas of 10 to 12 feet today and 8 to 10 feet tonight will produce dangerous conditions for operators of small craft in Tinian and Saipan coastal waters through early Wednesday morning. Mariners planning to operate smaller vessels should avoid sailing in these conditions.

A small craft advisory for hazardous seas remains in effect until 6 p.m. this evening for Guam and Rota coastal waters. Combined seas of 8 to 10 feet will produce hazardous conditions for operators of small craft in Guam and Rota coastal waters. Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid sailing in these conditions.

A high surf advisory remains in effect for Guam, Rota, Tinian, and Saipan until noon on Thursday. A high surf advisory means that high surf will affect beaches in the advisory area. For Tinian and Saipan, hazardous surf of 10 to 14 feet are expected on north facing reefs and 7 to 9 feet for west facing reefs. For Guam and Rota, hazardous surf of 9 to 11 feet are expected on north facing reefs and 7 to 9 feet on west facing reefs.

There is a high risk of rip currents for Guam, Rota, Tinian, and Saipan. Residents and visitors are advised to avoid venturing near reefs and exposed beaches, especially those facing north and west, as rip currents will be life threatening. If caught in a rip current, remain calm and swim parallel to shore and back toward the beach when possible. Do not attempt to swim directly against a rip current.

Visit the following links for the latest advisory information:

· NWS Website: http: //www.prh.noaa.gov/guam/

· NWS Facebook: https: https://www.facebook. com/NWSGuam

· GHS/OCD Facebook: https://www. facebook.com/GHSOCD/