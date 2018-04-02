Cruz floats idea for raising real property improvement taxes

A hearing was held on yet another proposed tax hike. The bill, proposed by Speaker BJ Cruz, would raise taxes on real property improvements. The measure drawing support from the bankers' association, represented by Bank of Guam economist Joe Bradley.

He says our property tax rates are among the lowest in the nation, and like other jurisdictions, the revenue should go toward supporting public education, noting, "We appreciate that these funds will be devoted exclusively to the department of education's facilities and building maintenance as both have sadly been neglected in the past. We are taking a neutral stand with regard to the repeal of the referendum process that is currently required to obtain voter approval of any tax increase. However, in light of the attorney general's opinion that the process is not needed, we have no objection to its elimination."

The measure raises the tax on improvements from 7/18ths of 1%, to 7/9ths of 1%. It also creates a new GDOE building maintenance fund, which would split the money with the Territorial Education Facilities Fund.