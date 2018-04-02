Defense focuses on Customs officer's criminal past

Another day in the drug case against Raymond Martinez and Juanita Moser today. But, you could say it felt more like the government's key witness, Henry Alvendia was on trial, as defense's questioning focused on his criminal past. These tactics brought on to ultimately impeach him as the government's witness.

A major drug case against a couple accused of trying to smuggle eight pounds of meth from California to Guam continued in District Court today. Martinez and Moser appeared before Judge Frances Tydingco Gatewood as Moser's defense, David Lujan, continued in his line of questioning against the prosecution's witness, Alvendia.

Lujan began recounting Alvendia's corrupt actions as a Guam Customs Officer, involving the selling of confiscated goods to local business owners, Ruel and Lydia Valencia, from 2010 to 2015.

This eventually leading to a criminal indictment being handed down against Alvendia in April 2015, and his subsequent resignation that same year. But Lujan suggests that certain circumstances made possible by the government are what enabled his cooperation in the operation against the defendants.

Such as his attainment of a Federal Public Defender, even though he possessed a significant amount of money and assets. The initial sealing of the indictment against him which he did not have to disclose to Guam Customs, allowing him to retain all of his benefits.

Including the ability to reapply for his previous position in 2019. And ultimately, discretion by the U.S. Attorney's Office in his own criminal sentence. All of which defense claims Alvendia was given in exchange for his cooperation.

The defense team is arguing for impeachment of the prosecution's star witness, in addition to their entrapment defense.

Trial will resume on Tuesday.