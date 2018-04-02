Sanitary permits for two Tumon restaurants reinstated

A hearing was held on yet another proposed tax hike. The bill, proposed by Speaker BJ Cruz, would raise taxes on real property improvements. The measure drawing support from the bankers' association, represented by Bank of Guam economist Joe Bradley. He sMore >>
Man-o-wars wash up on shore, again. The Department of Agriculture Division of Aquatic and Wildlife Resources reminds the public to take caution along the east and west coast of Guam. If you spot a man-o-war, notify the Department of Agriculture at 735-028More >>
Two Tumon restaurants are back in business. After passing re-inspection, Shogun and Mom's Bop Burger had their sanitary permits reinstated. Both restaurants passed with an A rating, after previously closing when Public Health Inspectors found signs of rodMore >>
Not all of the defendants charged in last year's murder at the prison want to go to trial together. Prosecution, in their response to motions to sever filed by Albert Santos II, Andrew Rios, Jr., and Benster Benjamin, argues a joint trial not only promoteMore >>
Gubernatorial hopefuls are gearing up for a debate on decolonization. The debate is part of the One Guam initiative spearheaded by the University of Guam's 2018 Spring graduating candidates for the Masters of Public Administration. Students hoping to ask More >>
Police were responding to a complaint in Ordot on Easter Sunday when they found drugs. Charlie Taitano is charged with possession of a schedule II controlled substance and drug possession with intent to deliver. The responding officer searched the suspectMore >>
Authorities have yet to release the condition of a 49 year old woman airlifted to the hospital after being swept out over the reef. First responders rushed to the beach area near Tanguisson and Lost Pond Sunday afternoon after witnesses lost sight of the More >>
The search is ongoing for the driver behind the wheel of a car that hit and killed a man in Agat early Sunday. Chief medical examiner Dr. Aurelio Espinola confirms the man died from crushed chest and skull fracture. However, he is listed as a John Doe, meMore >>
Another win for local contractors and the Guam Contractors Association in the H2B labor case. District Court Chief Judge Frances Tydingco-Gatewood has granted their motion for class certification. The ruling applies to those companies whose petitions for More >>
The final blue moon of 2018 lit up the sky this past weekend. So, what better way to check out the spectacle than to combine it with a glass of Blue Moon beer? That's what dozens did. Blue Moon Brewing Company held a "Taste of Blue Moon" event at the GuamMore >>
