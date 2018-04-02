Prosecution pushing for joint trial for detainee's beating

Not all of the defendants charged in last year's murder at the prison want to go to trial together. Prosecution, in their response to motions to sever filed by Albert Santos II, Andrew Rios, Jr., and Benster Benjamin, argues a joint trial not only promotes efficiency, but also serves the interest of justice by avoiding the scandal and inequity of inconsistent verdicts.

As reported, Edrite "Manson" Isar was found dead in his jail cell. An autopsy revealed he was brutally beaten. Six detainees were charged with his murder while Rios is charged with rape.

Also pending before the court is defense's motion for the jury to view the crime scene.

In prosecution's response, they state it is "premature to determine the necessity of having to contact the Department of Corrections and set up a time for when they can clear out an entire housing block."

A motion hearing set for next Monday will determine if trial will start as scheduled on Friday, April 13.