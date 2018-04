Gubernatorial hopefuls are gearing up for a debate on decolonization. The debate is part of the One Guam initiative spearheaded by the University of Guam's 2018 Spring graduating candidates for the Masters of Public Administration.

Students hoping to ask politicians questions and bring awareness to Guam's struggle with self-determination.

Gubernatorial candidates on Monday took their pick for podium placement for the May 8 debate to be held at the university.