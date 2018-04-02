Island leaders give feedback on sin tax hike

Testimony was divided on a bill to increase so-called "sin taxes." The measure seeks to raise more than $9 million for the Hospital's Healthy Futures Fund. But it would also end up boosting consumer prices on beer, hard liquor, and cigarettes.

Authored by Speaker BJ Cruz, it was opposed by Frank Shimizu of wholesaler Ambros, who did the math that shows a 43% increase in the tax on beer, 39% on spirits, and 33% on cigarettes and other tobacco products. Meanwhile Ricardo Duenas, CFO of distributor ST Corporation says before raising taxes the government needs to fix collection and distribution of the money, saying, "If we're collecting $25 million now and we're only and we're only giving less than $4 million to Guam Memorial Hospital, who has been crying for years that they need adequate funding, that's unconscionable.

"So let's raise taxes and we'll give them some more, all you're doing is hurting the economy, you're hurting small businesses, you're hurting our tourism market."

He says raising the taxes will only encourage more black market sales and military purchases which aren't taxed by GovGuam. But the proposal drew support from those in the medical field, not only because it helps the hospital, but because they view it as an appropriate way to raise funds for public health care.

Dr. Annette David said, "Raising tobacco taxes does not lead to business closure. Instead the world bank has shown that raising tobacco taxes is an efficient way of raising government revenue while providing a health benefit to the population and the same principles apply to raising taxes on alcoholic beverages."

The tax would take effect immediately if it is signed into law.