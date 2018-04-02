Judge says former guard's deal "too sweet"

McDonald's, Taco Bell, and pizza. No, he wasn't eating fast food on the job, but using the packaging to conceal prison contraband. And in court today a former prison guard entered a plea agreement with the government.

"A sweet deal...too sweet." This sentiment from Judge Anita Sukola during a change of plea hearing for former prison guard, Shane Anthony Cruz. The 24-year-old pleaded guilty to three counts of criminal facilitation to deliver a schedule II controlled substance as a third degree felony and three counts of official misconduct as a misdemeanor.

Back in November 2016, on three separate occasions, Cruz smuggled contraband - both the drug "ICE" and cellphones - into the prison for delivery to an unnamed inmate. The items were concealed in bags of McDonald's, Taco Bell, and pizza boxes. In court on Monday, Judge Sukola commented on the government's leniency.

According to a reading of the plea deal, Cruz faces minimal jail time - anywhere from zero to three years max, as each charge will run concurrent. Even if the court ordered time behind bars, the deal states he'd be placed on house arrest or an alternative method of confinement, instead. Judge Sukola stating "I don't know about that. We'll see. What a sweet deal, AG. So, if I were to lock him up at jail, it's not going to be at jail?"

The court noting she'd take the matter under advisement during sentencing at a later date.

But the leniency doesn't stop there. The deal outlines a $1,000 fine plus court costs. Judge Sukola, in response stated, "Is that all he's going to pay? $1,000 for six counts? Adding up to $18,000 and only a thousand-dollar fine?"

Though Cruz had appealed his termination from DOC with the Civil Service Commission, the court noted today that pleading guilty to an official misconduct charge means he cannot work for the Government of Guam. His remaining charges, promotion of major prison contraband, receiving bribes, and destruction of evidence, will be dismissed.

We should note, the plea deal requires he fully cooperate with the government. A sentencing hearing will be scheduled at a later date.