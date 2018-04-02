No word on condition of woman saved after being swept over the r - KUAM.com-KUAM News: On Air. Online. On Demand.

No word on condition of woman saved after being swept over the reef

Posted: Apr 02, 2018 4:10 PM Updated:

Authorities have yet to release the condition of a 49 year old woman airlifted to the hospital after being swept out over the reef.

First responders rushed to the beach area near Tanguisson and Lost Pond Sunday afternoon after witnesses lost sight of the woman. They say she was swept out over the reef. Guam fire, the Coast Guard, and HSC 25 searched both land and sea for more than an hour before locating her and pulling her out. CPR was performed as she was taken by helicopter to Naval Hospital.

Now, we should note, the National Weather Service has issued a high surf advisory for our area that will last through 6 o'clock Wednesday night.

  • NEWS HEADLINESMore>>

  • Cruz floats idea for raising real property improvement taxes

    Cruz floats idea for raising real property improvement taxes

    A hearing was held on yet another proposed tax hike. The bill, proposed by Speaker BJ Cruz, would raise taxes on real property improvements. The measure drawing support from the bankers' association, represented by Bank of Guam economist Joe Bradley. He sMore >>
    A hearing was held on yet another proposed tax hike. The bill, proposed by Speaker BJ Cruz, would raise taxes on real property improvements. The measure drawing support from the bankers' association, represented by Bank of Guam economist Joe Bradley. He sMore >>

  • Beware man-o-wars on beaches

    Beware man-o-war on beaches

    Man-o-wars wash up on shore, again. The Department of Agriculture Division of Aquatic and Wildlife Resources reminds the public to take caution along the east and west coast of Guam. If you spot a man-o-war, notify the Department of Agriculture at 735-028More >>
    Man-o-wars wash up on shore, again. The Department of Agriculture Division of Aquatic and Wildlife Resources reminds the public to take caution along the east and west coast of Guam. If you spot a man-o-war, notify the Department of Agriculture at 735-028More >>

  • Sanitary permits for two Tumon restaurants reinstated

    Sanitary permits for two Tumon restaurants reinstated

    Two Tumon restaurants are back in business. After passing re-inspection, Shogun and Mom's Bop Burger had their sanitary permits reinstated. Both restaurants passed with an A rating, after previously closing when Public Health Inspectors found signs of rodMore >>
    Two Tumon restaurants are back in business. After passing re-inspection, Shogun and Mom's Bop Burger had their sanitary permits reinstated. Both restaurants passed with an A rating, after previously closing when Public Health Inspectors found signs of rodMore >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly