No word on condition of woman saved after being swept over the reef

Authorities have yet to release the condition of a 49 year old woman airlifted to the hospital after being swept out over the reef.

First responders rushed to the beach area near Tanguisson and Lost Pond Sunday afternoon after witnesses lost sight of the woman. They say she was swept out over the reef. Guam fire, the Coast Guard, and HSC 25 searched both land and sea for more than an hour before locating her and pulling her out. CPR was performed as she was taken by helicopter to Naval Hospital.

Now, we should note, the National Weather Service has issued a high surf advisory for our area that will last through 6 o'clock Wednesday night.