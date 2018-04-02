Driver that hit man in Agat sought

The search is ongoing for the driver behind the wheel of a car that hit and killed a man in Agat early Sunday.

Chief medical examiner Dr. Aurelio Espinola confirms the man died from crushed chest and skull fracture. However, he is listed as a John Doe, meaning Espinola does not have the victim's name.

Investigators say the victim was walking along route 2 near Nimitz Beach when the accident occurred. But, the driver, still nowhere to be found.

The unidentified man was rushed to Naval Hospital where he was pronounced dead just before 7am on Sunday. Authorities have yet to confirm if they have any leads or suspects. If you have any information about the incident please call Guam Crime Stoppers at 477-HELP (4357).