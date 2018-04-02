Chief judge OKs class certification motion in H2B labor case

Another win for local contractors and the Guam Contractors Association in the H2B labor case. District Court Chief Judge Frances Tydingco-Gatewood has granted their motion for class certification. The ruling applies to those companies whose petitions for temporary foreign workers were denied or were set for denial.

They now join a group of companies who won their lawsuit that requires the USCIS to revert back to a policy where petitions were routinely approved based on a showing of "temporary need." The contractors sued after an apparent change in policy beginning in 2016, where nearly 100-percent of H2B applications were denied.

The federal government has appealed that case, but Judge Gatewood's ruling remains in effect.