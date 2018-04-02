Chief judge OKs class certification motion in H2B labor case - KUAM.com-KUAM News: On Air. Online. On Demand.

Chief judge OKs class certification motion in H2B labor case

Posted: Apr 02, 2018 2:38 PM Updated:

Another win for local contractors and the Guam Contractors Association in the H2B labor case. District Court Chief Judge Frances Tydingco-Gatewood has granted their motion for class certification. The ruling applies to those companies whose petitions for temporary foreign workers were denied or were set for denial. 

They now join a group of companies who won their lawsuit that requires the USCIS to revert back to a policy where petitions were routinely approved based on a showing of "temporary need."  The contractors sued after an apparent change in policy beginning in 2016, where nearly 100-percent of H2B applications were denied. 

The federal government has appealed that case, but Judge Gatewood's ruling remains in effect.

