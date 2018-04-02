No new info about airman found dead in base quarters - KUAM.com-KUAM News: On Air. Online. On Demand.

No new info about airman found dead in base quarters

Posted: Apr 02, 2018 2:14 PM Updated:

One week since Airman First Class Bradley Hale was found dead inside the base quarters at Andersen Air Force Base, and investigators have yet to release new details of the investigation.

A pathologist was flown in from Kadena Air Base in Okinawa to perform it at the Naval Hospital last Friday.

The results of that would determine the military's next move of whether or not to charge the suspect they have in custody.

As reported, the Montgomery, Texas native was found dead last Tuesday. Initial reports indicate he had been stabbed.

His mother took to social media following her son's death, stating, "It's with a sad, heavy heart that the world has to say goodbye to my first born...I do not have words to describe what my world is like right now and I cannot imagine my life without him. Rest In Peace my Sweet Pea."

Hale was deployed to Guam from Barksdale Air Force Base in Louisiana.

  • NEWS HEADLINESMore>>

  • Chief judge OKs class certification motion in H2B labor case

    Chief judge OKs class certification motion in H2B labor case

    Another win for local contractors and the Guam Contractors Association in the H2B labor case. District Court Chief Judge Frances Tydingco-Gatewood has granted their motion for class certification. The ruling applies to those companies whose petitions for More >>
    Another win for local contractors and the Guam Contractors Association in the H2B labor case. District Court Chief Judge Frances Tydingco-Gatewood has granted their motion for class certification. The ruling applies to those companies whose petitions for More >>

  • Blue Moon beer event held at Guam Museum

    Blue Moon beer event held at Guam Museum

    The final blue moon of 2018 lit up the sky this past weekend. So, what better way to check out the spectacle than to combine it with a glass of Blue Moon beer? That's what dozens did. Blue Moon Brewing Company held a "Taste of Blue Moon" event at the GuamMore >>
    The final blue moon of 2018 lit up the sky this past weekend. So, what better way to check out the spectacle than to combine it with a glass of Blue Moon beer? That's what dozens did. Blue Moon Brewing Company held a "Taste of Blue Moon" event at the GuamMore >>

  • No new info about airman found dead in base quarters

    No new info about airman found dead in base quarters

    One week since Airman First Class Bradley Hale was found dead inside the base quarters at Andersen Air Force Base, and investigators have yet to release new details of the investigation. A pathologist was flown in from Kadena Air Base in Okinawa to perforMore >>
    One week since Airman First Class Bradley Hale was found dead inside the base quarters at Andersen Air Force Base, and investigators have yet to release new details of the investigation. A pathologist was flown in from Kadena Air Base in Okinawa to perforMore >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly