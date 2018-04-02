No new info about airman found dead in base quarters

One week since Airman First Class Bradley Hale was found dead inside the base quarters at Andersen Air Force Base, and investigators have yet to release new details of the investigation.

A pathologist was flown in from Kadena Air Base in Okinawa to perform it at the Naval Hospital last Friday.

The results of that would determine the military's next move of whether or not to charge the suspect they have in custody.

As reported, the Montgomery, Texas native was found dead last Tuesday. Initial reports indicate he had been stabbed.

His mother took to social media following her son's death, stating, "It's with a sad, heavy heart that the world has to say goodbye to my first born...I do not have words to describe what my world is like right now and I cannot imagine my life without him. Rest In Peace my Sweet Pea."

Hale was deployed to Guam from Barksdale Air Force Base in Louisiana.