The final blue moon of 2018 lit up the sky this past weekend. So, what better way to check out the spectacle than to combine it with a glass of Blue Moon beer? That's what dozens did.

Blue Moon Brewing Company held a "Taste of Blue Moon" event at the Guam Museum Saturday night.

Along with the drinks, participants were able to pair it with some good food, as well as, enjoy live music and artwork.

The next time sky watchers could be able to see another blue moon in the sky - Halloween 2020.