Community invited to Independent Guahan hikes

Posted: Apr 02, 2018 2:07 PM Updated:

Engaging the community about the island's historic and sacred sites, Independent Guahan is inviting people to be a part of their Hale'-ta hikes happening this weekend. It will include a trek through the Hila'an area, best known to many as Lost Pond or Sharks Hole, but it is also the site of an ancient Chamoru village. Officials say the hike will take people beyond the beautiful beaches and into the jungle to observe the numerous latte and artifacts that can be found there.

Anyone interested in attending the hike should gather at Tanguissan Beach, past Two Lovers Point at 8 am on Saturday, April 7.

