4 arrested for stealing corned beef, Spam and rice

They are accused of stealing hundreds of dollars worth of corned beef, Spam, and white rice from multiple stores. Police arresting them after they were caught on camera.

Eric Lee Quenga Flores, Leslie Jo Cruz Rugante, Edna Imbuido Fortes, and Steve Soriano Sandoval are each charged with retail theft as a third degree felony and retail theft as a misdemeanor.

The total of the items taken equal nearly $900.

Court documents state, the alleged thefts occurred at stores in Tamuning and Dededo. The suspects were caught on the store's video surveillance allegedly stealing the items including cases of Ox and Palm corned beef, Spam, and a variety of bags of rice.

Flores appeared in court over the weekend, while the three others have since been released from custody.