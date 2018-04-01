Tsunami tone being tested Tuesday at 3:15 - KUAM.com-KUAM News: On Air. Online. On Demand.

Tsunami tone being tested Tuesday at 3:15

Posted: Apr 02, 2018 9:24 AM Updated:

The Offices of Guam Homeland Security and Civil Defense (GHS/OCD), U.S. Naval Base Guam (NBG), and Andersen Air Force Base (AAFB) will conduct routine testing of the vital communication and advance warning system sirens, respectively, on Tuesday, April 3, starting at 3:15 p.m.

GHS/OCD will test the All Hazards Alert Warning System (AHAWS) from fifteen (15) locations in conjunction with NBG and AAFB monthly routine testing of the “Giant Voice (GV).”

Residents, visitors and motorists surrounding the AHAWS sirens and GV speakers can expect to hear pre-scripted voice messaging announcing the start and end of the test, and ten-seconds of the “Air Horn” tone, which can be found here: http://www.whelen.com/mass/tones. The “Air Horn” tone would be used in the event of a tsunami threat.

Future tests of the AHAWS sirens will be conducted on a monthly basis, in conjunction with NBG and AAFB, and will typically fall on the first Tuesday of each month.

The following are a list of AHAWS siren sites to be tested:

  1. GHS/OCD facility, Agana Heights
  2. Agat Marina
  3. JFK High School
  4. Talofofo Elementary School
  5. Asan Mayor's Office
  6. Pago Bay A-Frame South End
  7. Yona Mayor's Office
  8. GWA Pump Station, Merizo
  9. Inarajan Elementary School
  10. Port Authority of Guam
  11. Agat Senior Citizen's Center
  12. Hotel Nikko Guam
  13. Tamuning Mayor’s Office
  14. Ft. Soledad, Umatac
  15. Ija Agricultural Station, Inarajan

  • NEWS HEADLINESMore>>

  • Woman air-lifted from Lost Pond

    Woman air-lifted from Lost Pond

    A woman, 49, is air lifted to the hospital after being pulled from the waters off Lost Pond Sunday afternoon. Rescue units including Guam Fire, US Coast Guard, and HSC 25 responded to a call of a distressed swimmer swept over the reef around 4pm. WitnesseMore >>
    A woman, 49, is air lifted to the hospital after being pulled from the waters off Lost Pond Sunday afternoon. Rescue units including Guam Fire, US Coast Guard, and HSC 25 responded to a call of a distressed swimmer swept over the reef around 4pm. WitnesseMore >>

  • Man dies after being hit by car in Agat

    Man dies after being hit by car in Agat

    A man who was hit by a car in Agat this morning has passed away. Police spokesperson Paul Tapao confirms attending doctors at Naval Hospital pronounced the man dead at 6:55am. Highway Patrol is investigating the incident. A preliminary investigation reveaMore >>
    A man who was hit by a car in Agat this morning has passed away. Police spokesperson Paul Tapao confirms attending doctors at Naval Hospital pronounced the man dead at 6:55am. Highway Patrol is investigating the incident. A preliminary investigation reveaMore >>

  • Auto-pedestrian crash by Nimitz Beach

    Auto-pedestrian crash by Nimitz Beach

    All lanes along Route 2 in Agat by Nimitz Beach have been blocked off this morning as GPD’s Highway Patrol investigates an auto-pedestrian crash. Police spokesperson Paul Tapao says a man was found laying on the road at around 5:40am. He appeared liMore >>
    All lanes along Route 2 in Agat by Nimitz Beach have been blocked off this morning as GPD’s Highway Patrol investigates an auto-pedestrian crash. Police spokesperson Paul Tapao says a man was found laying on the road at around 5:40am. He appeared liMore >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly