Woman air-lifted from Lost Pond

A woman, 49, is air lifted to the hospital after being pulled from the waters off Lost Pond Sunday afternoon. Rescue units including Guam Fire, US Coast Guard, and HSC 25 responded to a call of a distressed swimmer swept over the reef around 4pm. Witnesses say they lost sight of the victim. Officials searched land and sea before recovering her from the water. CPR was performed as the woman was rushed by helicopter to NRMC. Her condition has not yet been released.